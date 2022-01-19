PlayStation Direct is taking registrations for PS5 stock – but there's a catch

Sony's PlayStation Direct store is once again taking registrations for PS5 stock, suggesting that a major PS5 restock could be on the cards.

"We will have a limited amount of PS5 consoles available for customers to purchase direct from PlayStation", reads the official page. "If selected, we will contact you via email with instructions and details".

Registration is open now to gamers in the UK, US, Germany, France, Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg. You'll need a PlayStation Network ID to enter. Don't have one? Sign up here.

Clearly there's no guarantee you'll end up with an invitation to purchase a PlayStation 5. Sony doesn't explain how 'winners' are chosen but we'd guess it's at random.

If you are granted access to Sony's PS5 restock, have your payment ready. PlayStation Direct accepts MasterCard, Visa, Discover and Klarna in the US; Visa, Mastercard and Maestro in the UK.

It's one PS5 – or PS5 Digital Edition – per PSN ID, per household. And registering multiple times "will not increase your opportunity of being selected for a PS Direct PS5 restock".

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan has high hopes for PlayStation Direct. The online store is expected to generate over $600 million in the financial year ending March 2022.

PlayStation Direct shut down its registration page a week ago, so it's heartening to see it reopen today. Perhaps the PS5 stock shortage is finally easing?

Head over to our PS5 restock news page for a rundown of the latest tips and buying advice.

MORE:

The lowdown on PS5 restock news

Which should you buy? PS5 vs PS5 Digital Edition

Save on PS5 bundles with today's best PS5 deals