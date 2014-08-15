The nine new CD receivers are the FH-X720BT, FH-X520UI, DEH-X6700BS, DEH-X6700BT, DEH-X5700HD, DEH-X4700BT, DEH-X3700S, DEH-X3700UI and DEH-X2700UI, while the CD-free receiver is the MVH-X370BT.

The DEH-X6700BS, DEH-X6700BT, DEH-X4700BT, MVH-X370BT and FH-X720BT all come with Bluetooth wireless connectivity, which allows users to make hands-free phone calls and stream music from a Bluetooth device.

All five also feature Bluetooth Dual Device Connection, which allows two smartphones to be connected via Bluetooth at the same time. If one of the phones were to receive a call, it can be taken through the CD receiver instead of having to pair and unpair devices.

Connecting via Bluetooth with an iPhone is said to be even simpler thanks to an Auto Pairing mode. Users have to connect their iPhone via USB, after which, the receiver automatically gives the option to confirm pairing. This eliminates the need to search for devices from the iPhone.

Bluetooth enabled receivers also benefit from HFP (Hands Free Profile) 1.6 to provide "significantly better sound quality for wireless conversations". The frequency bandwidth dedicated to voice calling and the sampling frequency have both been increased.

Users with Bluetooth models can also search their music library through the receiver. iPhone users can search playlists, artists, songs and genres, while Android users will have to have a smartphone with Media Transfer Protocol (MTP) enabled. All folders containing media can then be accessed.

When an iPhone, iPod, portable USB drive or Android device is connected via USB, users are able to make use of basic controls such as play, pause, fast forward, rewind, random track and repeat. Track, artist and album information will also be displayed on the screen. It's worth noting that Android devices must be running Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich or later and have MTP enabled.

Bluetooth receivers also grant access to Siri Eyes Free. This allows owners of iPhones from the 4S onwards to make calls, select and play music, hear and compose text messages, get mapping information, listen to notifications, listen to calendar information and add reminders - all via voice control.

The new Pioneer receivers have the ability to create new Pandora stations while the app is in use with an iPhone or compatible Android device when connected via USB. All models also feature Pioneer's proprietary MIXTRAX virtual DJ technology. MIXTRAX will mix music from an iPhone, iPod or USB storage device into one continuous playlist.

The entire range has been built with MOSFET 50W x 4 speaker outputs and up to three sets of RCA pre-outs. All 10 are available now in the US, with prices ranging from $90 - $150 but UK availability has yet to be announced.

