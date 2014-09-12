The Zdac V.2 can now accept a digital music stream from a Lightning connector equipped iOS device, provided you have a suitable Lightning-to-USB cable. It also features 12 volt triggers to help integration into a home installation set-up.
Improvements to the headphone amplifier circuitry
The Zdac's headphone amplifier circuit is revised too. It has greater gain and lower distortion to aid transparency and make listening a less tiring experience. There are two headphone outputs in order to cater for both portable and home designs; one 3.5mm and the other 6.3mm.
The Zdac 's optical and coaxial inputs will support 24-bit/192kHz music signals, while the USB connection limits the sampling rate to 96kHz. Signals through all inputs are re-clocked and up-sampled to 24-bit/422kHz during processing.
This unit also has balanced XLR and single-ended analogue outputs, and so can be connected directly into a suitable power amplifier or pair of active speakers.
The Zdac is available in both black and silver finishes and has a suggested retail price of $549.