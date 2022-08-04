Paramount Plus is joining The Roku Channel later this month

Paramount+ is coming to The Roku Channel as a premium subscription service you can sign up for later this month. From within The Roku Channel on a Roku device, you'll be able to sign up for either Paramount+'s ad-supported plan for $5 a month or the service's ad-free plan for $10 a month.

In our review of Paramount+, we called the service "both niche and middle of the road" considering its specific-yet-comprehensive coverage of particular sports leagues and its odd must-see gems, like A Quiet Place Part II or Star Trek: Picard. In general, there is a lot to watch on Paramount+, which can make the service a great deal depending on your personal taste.

While it may not have the catalog of Netflix or Hulu, at $5 a month to start, we found Paramount+ well worth the cost of admission if you're into its particular brand of content, especially its sports coverage, and now, it'll soon be easier than ever to watch paramount+ content if you use a Roku device.

If you aren't already familiar, The Roku Channel is simply Roku's own app that the company puts directly onto Roku devices. From within The Roku Channel, Roku offers thousands of completely free movies and shows any Roku customer can check out. Plus, new content is regularly added to The Roku Channel, too, so it's worth checking out if you're a Roku customer.

Within The Roku Channel, there are a variety of premium subscriptions you can sign up for to get more content directly through Roku. These subscriptions include the likes of many popular channels like AMC or Starz, and soon, Paramount+ will join these illustrious ranks.

