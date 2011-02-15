Panasonic gave us a slightly US-centric introduction to its 2011 product range at CES in January, but today we've managed to get the European specifics at the company's convention in London's ExCel.
3D and IPTV are the big stories. The former in the form of new 3D-capabale models, including LCDs, the latter in the form of Viera Connect, which replaces Viera Cast in 2011.
Interestingly, though, the Viera Tablet seen at CES hasn't made an appearance here. Panasonic says it was shown only as a prototype, and although work continues on tablet technology, there are no announcements to be made on specific products just yet.
What we do have are lots of model numbers and specs for TVs, Blu-ray players and recorders, and home cinema systems, so with no further ado, let's cut to the chase.
Oh, but do bear in mind that no official pricing has been announced yet, although we have managed to squeeze a couple of estimates from our contacts at Panasonic, which you'll find below.
Plasma televisions
The big news here is the launch of Panasonic's new NeoPlasma Panel, which is said to offer deeper blacks and much brighter whites than before. This is found on all of the 3D models and one of the 2D models, but different filters result in greater performance as you move up the range.
It's clear that Panasonic has also put a great deal of effort into making its plasmas prettier, too, so many of the new models are surprisingly slim and - to these eyes at least - rather good looking.
VT30
Sizes - 42in, 50in, 55in, 65in
Available - April for 42in and 50in, May for 55in, June for 65in
Prices - TBC
Flagship 3D series
Full HD 3D
NeoPlasma Panel
THX 3D Certification
Infinite Black Pro and High Contrast Filter Pro
600Hz IFC Pro
'High Line' design
Viera Connect and DLNA
Wi-fi adapter included
Recording to USB hard disk or SD card
2 pairs of 3D glasses included
Freeview HD
Freesat
GT30
Sizes - 42in, 46in, 50in
Available - March
Prices - Approximately £1300 for 42in
Full HD 3D
NeoPlasma Panel
THX 3D Certification
Infinite Black Pro and High Contrast Filter
600Hz IFC Pro
'High Line' design
Viera Connect and DLNA
Wi-fi adapter optional
Recording to USB hard disk
Freeview HD
Freesat
ST30
Sizes - 42in, 46in, 50in
Available - April
Prices - TBC
Full HD 3D
NeoPlasma Panel
Infinite Black Pro and High Contrast Filter
600Hz IFC Pro
Viera Connect and DLNA
Wi-fi adapter optional
Recording to USB hard disk
Freeview HD
G30
Sizes - 42in, 46in (not UK), 50in
Available - April
Prices - TBC
Top 2D series
Full HD
NeoPlasma Panel
THX Certification
Infinite Black and High Contrast Filter
600Hz IFC Pro
Viera Connect and DLNA
Wi-fi adapter optional
Recording to USB hard disk
Freeview HD
S30
Sizes - 42in to start with 50in to follow
Available - April for 42in
Prices - TBC
Full HD
0.001ms response time
600Hz IFC Pro
Viera Connect and DLNA
Wi-fi adapter optional
Recording to USB hard disk
Freeview HD
U3
Sizes - 42in, 50in
Available - March
Prices - TBC
Full HD
600Hz sfd
0.001ms response time
Freeview HD
C3
Sizes - 42in, 50in
Available - out now
Prices - £600 for 42in, £800 for 50in
HD-ready
600Hz sfd
0.001ms response time
Freeview HD
LCD televisions
Brand new 3D LCD models lead the way here, but it's worth noting that the D35 that we mentioned in our news story is exclusive to Europe, but isn't coming to the UK. Not that that should matter a great deal, though, as it's simply a D30 with more unusual styling.
So why is Panasonic launching 3D LCDs now? Apparently because the company was waiting until it could produce its own panels, which it can now do at its new factory in Japan.
DT30
Sizes - 32in, 37in
Available - March
Prices - Approximately £1000 for the 32in
Full HD 3D
IPS Alpha Panel
LCD with full-array LED backlight and local dimming
Brilliant Contrast
400Hz bls IFC Pro
178 degree viewing angle
Viera Connect and DLNA
Wi-fi adapter optional
Recording to USB hard disk
Freeview HD
Freesat
E30
Sizes - 32in, 37in, 42in
Available - March
Prices - TBC
Full HD
LCD with edge LED backlight
200 blb (backlight blinking) refresh technology
Viera Connect and DLNA
Wi-fi adapter optional
Recording to USB hard disk
Freeview HD
E3
Sizes - 19in, 24in, 32in, 37in, 42in
Available - April
Prices - TBC
Full HD
LCD with edge LED backlight
50Hz
Freeview HD
U3
Sizes - 24in, 32in
Available - April
Prices - TBC
Full HD
LCD with CCFL backlight
50Hz
Freeview HD
C3
Sizes - 24in, 32in
Available - March
Prices - TBC
HD-ready
LCD with CCFL backlight
50Hz
Freeview HD
Blu-ray players
There are three 3D models and just one of the 2D variety this year.
DMP-BDT310
3D Effect Controller (allows user adjustments to three-dimensionality)
2D-to-3D conversion
Skype
DLNA
Built-in wi-fi
Touch-free sensor for disc tray
Twin HDMI outputs
DMP-BDT210
3D Effect Controller (allows user adjustments to three-dimensionality)
2D-to-3D conversion
Skype
DLNA
Built-in wi-fi
Touch-free sensor for disc tray
Twin HDMI outputs
DMP-BDT110
3D Effect Controller (allows user adjustments to three-dimensionality)
2D-to-3D conversion
Skype
DLNA
DMP-BD75
2D Blu-ray player
Ultra-quick playback
35mm chassis
USB and DLNA playback
3D Blu-ray recorders
Panasonic is yet again offering Freeview HD and Freesat models here.
DMR-BWT700/800
250GB and 500GB hard disks respectively
Twin Freeview HD tuners
2D-to-3D conversion of all content (BD, DVD, TV)
3D Effect Controller
Wireless LAN
Skype
DLNA