Optoma tempts gamers with UHD35 and UHD38 ultra-low lag 4K projectors

Optoma has doubled down on its home entertainment offering with two affordable 4K projectors with gamers in their crosshairs.

The Optoma UHD35 and UHD38 are different from one another only in that latter is brighter (4000 lumens vs 3600 lumens). They're launched as upgrades to the popular Optoma UHD30 but now boast some ultra low lag statistics.

They're fitted with a pair of HDMI 2.0 ports which Optoma rates with response times as low as 16.7ms at 4K 60fps and 4.2ms when viewing in 1080p at 240Hz. The other tempter as far as gaming goes is that you'll be able to enjoy your adventures anywhere between 33-300in in size.

As is tradition for the UHD range, these are single-chip DLP machines which use an eight-segment colour wheel to create the hues. Processing includes Optoma's Dynamic Black settings, which usually makes for strong projector blacks for this budget and an image with plenty of contrast; 1,000,000:1 is the figure that Optoma claims.

Both projectors come with a 10W speaker built in but you can can hook them up to bigger and better external sound systema thanks to the optical-out socket as well as 3.5mm ports for both audio in and out. There's also a powered USB 2.0 port.

These 4K projectors are compatible with both HDR10 and HLG, they support 3D Blu-ray playback and last, but by no means least, the handy Optoma remote is backlit making it very easy to operate in the dark. With those high brightness levels, though, you'll be able to get a decent picture from them in moderately well-lit rooms too.

The Optoma UHD35 and UHD38 are available to buy now priced at £999 and £1099. No US details as yet.

