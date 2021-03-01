OnePlus 9 flagship smartphone series coming "very soon" says tipster

The OnePlus 9 5G smartphone is due to launch in March alongside the OnePlus 9 Pro and the OnePlus 9R. That's a lot of OnePlus – but there's more. The flagship Android phones will be joined by the company's first-ever smartwatch, the OnePlus Watch.

Tech watcher Ishan Argawal tips the grand unveiling for mid-March (via 91mobiles) and claims that OnePlus will tease the event "very soon". Indeed hours after making that prediction, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau teased "something new" on 8th March.

We brought you the first leaked images of the OnePlus 9 a couple of months ago. The next-gen device seems to match the OnePlus 8T with ultra-slim bezels and a pinhole selfie-cam. It's also tipped for a 6.55-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR support.

The beefier OnePlus 9 Pro model is said to feature a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 888 processor with 8GB of RAM and quad-lens camera. Storage will start at 128GB (via OnLeaks).

The budget OnePlus 9R handset is something of a mystery. It was originally tipped to be called the OnePlus 9 "Lite" but has apparently morphed into the OnePlus "9R" in recent days. Either way, it might feature a 1080p HD display and a mid-range Snapdragon 865 processor.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

All three OnePus 9 handsets are expected to come running Android 11 with the company's redesigned OxygenOS 11 running on top. An OxygenUpdater leak suggests the OnePlus 9 will come in Astral Black, Arctic Sky, and Winter Mist colour options while the 9 Pro is reported to come in Forest Green, Morning Mist, and Stellar Black.

As for the company's first-ever smartwatch, OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has already confirmed the existence of the device. It's expected to be called the OnePlus Watch and sketches show it with a circular dial.

There's no word on pricing yet, but we'd expect the OnePlus 9 5G to debut in a similar ballpark to the 8T – £549 ($649, AU$1099). In the market for a new smartphone? It's set to be a bumper year for smartphone launches, what with the upcoming launch of the Apple iPhone 13.

