OnePlus 8T: HDR10+ 120Hz screen, Dolby Atmos and innovative quick charging

The curtain has been drawn on the OnePlus 8T and, as the leaks and rumours implied, the brand's latest 'T' series is a single-handset affair; there is no 'Pro' variant this time.

It seems like just yesterday OnePlus revealed its flagship 8 and 8 Pro – in fairness, it was only six months (to the day) ago. That is the way of OnePlus phone launches, mind. The Chinese phone brand's flagship phone cycle is reliably bi-annual. This year it also sneaked in a budget Nord handset, harking back to its more midrange, flagship-killer roots.

So, what has OnePlus been working on for the 'T' variant of the 8 series?

OnePlus 8T features

As with the OnePlus 8 series, the OnePlus 8T's 6.55in AMOLED screen has a 120Hz refresh rate for optimum smoothness and responsiveness – but this time the display is flat, not curved. That means the screen won't seep around the bezels as it does with the 8 handsets – which we imagine will please some, disappoint others.

What should be universally appealing, however, is the display's 1100-nit peak brightness and HDR10+ support.

OnePlus is debuting its all-new WarpCharge 65 quick charging technology in the 8T. It doubles the speed the WarpCharge 30T was capable of, promising to replenish 60 per cent of the phone's 4500mAh battery in just 15 minutes. That's quite something. Two battery cells inside the phone receive power simultaneously to improve its efficiency and lifespan, too.

The quad camera system is headed up by the same 48MP snapper in the 8 series. Complementing it are 16MP ultra-wide (as seen in the 8, but down from the 48MP in the 8 Pro), macro and monochrome cameras – RIP the telephoto lens, then.

As expected, the 8T is powered by the Snapdragon 865 – the same processor found in the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S20, OnePlus 8 and Sony Xperia 1 II – rather than Qualcomm's brand-new Snapdragon 865 Plus. It's also the first phone outside of Google's Pixel 5 and 4a to launch with the Android 11 OS installed (well, OnePlus' take on it, OxygenOS 11, anyway).

Completing the spec sheet is dual stereo speakers that support Dolby Atmos audio.

In Europe, the OnePlus 8T will be available from 20th October with 12GB RAM and either 128GB and 256GB storage options, priced €599 and €699 respectively. In the US, the choice is limited to the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant, priced $749 and shipping on 23rd October.

Your choice of colourways is either Aquamarine Green or Lunar Silver (pictured top).

