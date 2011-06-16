Netgear has launched the Universal WiFi Range Extender, WN3000RP, for extending the range of your home network and eliminating wireless dead spots.

If you're looking for a way to boost your home's wireless coverage, the WN3000RP simply plugs in to any mains power outlet and will boost the signal for devices located further from your main router.

No extra wiring is required and setup promises to take only a few minutes, with Netgear even claiming that LED indicators will help you choose the best location in your home to connect the device.

The extender supports 802.11b/g/n and works with all common WiFi security standards including WEP, WPA and WPA2.

The Netgear Universal WiFi Range extender is set to sell for around £70. Head over to the Netgear website for more information.

