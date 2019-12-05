Netflix axes 30-day free trial for new customers in the UK

First-time viewers based in the UK can no longer take advantage of Netflix's popular 30-day free trial when they sign up. This means that the excellent streaming service – and What Hi-Fi? 2019 Award-winner – will only be available to buy (not to try before you buy).

Originally launched in 1997 (and called Kibble), the streaming service had until recently offered a free 30-day trial to new customers. Netflix would then send an email reminder to the account-holder about its paid-for subscription, three days before the complimentary period lapsed.

The free trial option has now been removed from Netflix's website for prospective UK viewers, meaning new subscribers will have to front up a fee from the get-go to enjoy its content.

Netflix boasts upwards of 11.6 million UK account holders, with prices starting at £5.99 per month for the basic standard-definition, one-device-at-a-time membership, and rising to up to £11.99 for UHD streaming on up to four devices simultaneously.

The move comes at a time when plenty of new customers are signing up for a 30-day free trial of rival streaming service, Amazon Prime Video, not least to enjoy this weeks' Premier League Prime Video coverage and the Boxing Day matches later in the month. Bold strategy, Netflix. Let's see if it pays off.

MORE:

The 32 best TV shows to watch on Netflix right now

Amazon Prime Video vs Netflix – which is better?