The Naim Mu-so is a superb wireless speaker, so much so it's been topping our charts ever since it came out in 2014.

So if you haven't yet got one pumping out your tracks, and want something a little special, then consider Naim's recently announced Special Edition Champagne Finish version.

There's little the Mu-so can't turn its hand to. AptX Bluetooth (for 'CD-like' quality), Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect and Tidal are all compatible with this speaker. When it comes to your own library of music, the Mu-so is au fait with 24bit/192kHz WAV, FLAC and AIFF files.

This limited-edition model is exclusive to John Lewis in-store and online from the 23rd of August, priced £995. It is available via other retailers from 4th October.

MORE:

Harman Kardon announces Citation 500 Google Assistant smart speaker

IFA 2018: news, rumours and what to expect

Amazon Alexa and Microsoft Cortana finally work together

Samsung and Harman Kardon launch Dolby Atmos and DTS:X soundbars

Canton announces DM60 soundbase to replace Award-winning DM55

How to play hi-res music on your iPhone