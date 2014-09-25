9to5google.com has received information confirming that Motorola will manufacture the upcoming Nexus 6 smartphone and that it's set for a mid-October unveiling and November release.

However, due to a 5.92in screen, it can comfortably be called a phablet too, meaning it will be capable of taking on the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Note 4 and iPhone 6 Plus.

MORE: Google Nexus 5 review

Design-wise, the Nexus 6 will look similar to the Moto X (2014), Motorola's recently-released upgrade to last year's Moto X. One noticeable change is that the volume and power buttons have been moved to a more central position on the right-hand side, to help users with the large size.

Other specs for the device, leaked by GFXBench.com, show the Nexus 6 to have a 2560x1440 Quad HD display - however, it says the screen will be 5.2in, instead of the reported 5.92in. A resolution of this calibre will give it a ppi rating of 498, putting it close to LG G3 territory.

The Nexus 6 will also feature a 2.6GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 processor and 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage (24GB after taking software into account) and it will come running Android L.

A 12- or 13-megapixel camera is expected to feature on the back, with support for 4K video recording, and a 2MP camera is apparently on the front. A 3200mAh battery is expected to power the device.

The image, courtesy of 9to5google.com is a mock-up of what the Nexus 6 could potentially look like. There's no official Nexus branding, but going by the design of the Nexus 4 and Nexus 5, it's likely there will be come release day.