Missed the AirPods Pro Black Friday deal? This is the best AirPods Pro Cyber Monday price

Black Friday might be rapidly disappearing in the rear view as we motor along the deals highway, but the next pit-stop is, of course, Cyber Monday. And the first great deal to greet us is a big saving on the Apple AirPods Pro.

They're reduced from $249 to $189 at Best Buy – a saving of 60 dollars. Don't delay, we don't think this deal will last long.

Cyber Monday AirPods Pro deal

Apple AirPods Pro earbuds $249 Apple AirPods Pro earbuds $249 $189 at Best Buy (save $60)

Under review, we called the AirPods Pro "exceptionally comfortable" and praised their "strong noise-canceling and balanced, easy-going sound". Grab this deal while it lasts.

The AirPods Pro sit at the top of Apple's family tree of wireless earbuds. That means they're more expensive than the standard AirPods (2019) and AirPods 3, but you do get better sound quality, improved comfort, and Apple's own noise-cancelling technology, which is up there with the best in its class.

Don't believe us? It's adjusted 200 times per second, so it's able to react to our environment and counteract every noise, no matter how insignificant it might seem.

Each earbud has a force sensor on the stem – squeeze it to activate Siri, answer calls, skip a track, etc. The only disappointment is that you can't use the stems to change volume – barking at Siri is your only option if you don't want to reach for your iPhone.

Battery life is five hours for the earbuds with another 19 hours from the charging case. In a hurry? A five-minute charge will give you another hour of listening.

The AirPods Pro earbuds are sweat- and water-resistant, and while they don't match Sony's class-leading WF-1000XM4 in terms of pure sound quality, they're certainly an appealing option for iPhone users. Especially if you can grab a pair at this price – which is just $9 off the lowest we've seen all year. Be quick before they go back up to their previous price!

