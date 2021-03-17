Microsoft pours cold water on Xbox VR rumours

Ready for virtual reality on the Xbox Series X? Don't get your hopes up. Microsoft has just shut down rumours that it's working on a VR headset for the latest Xbox console.

Yesterday we told you how some gamers had reported error messages popping up on their Xbox that mentioned a VR headset. The message, which appeared when the new Xbox Wireless Headset was connected to the console, read "An update for the VR headset is available."

Unsurprisingly, many Xbox fans took to social media to speculate that an Xbox VR headset could be on the way sooner rather than later.

But just 24 hours after those error messages were reported, a Microsoft representative told The Verge that “the copy in this error message is inaccurate due to a localization bug,” adding that “VR for console is not a focus for us at this time.” Apparently, the snafu was simply a "translation issue."

So that's that, then. Or is it? This week's debunked rumour isn't the first time that Microsoft's next-gen console has been linked with virtual reality. Early last year, Microsoft's Phil Spencer said that VR support would be a "no brainer" for the Series X, providing VR continued to grow in popularity.

With PlayStation having recently announced it's second VR headset – dubbed the PSVR 2 – and Apple prepping a mixed reality headset, how long much longer can Microsoft afford to wait?

MORE:

Take a look at our list of the best gaming headsets

Struggling to find an Xbox? Here's where to buy an Xbox Series X/S

Find the best Xbox Series X deals