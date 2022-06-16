McIntosh Group acquired by US private investment giant Highlander

McIntosh Group has been acquired by Highlander Partners, a Dallas-based private investment firm that manages over $2 billion in assets.

Highlander Partners announced the news today, describing the acquisition as the basis for its new "luxury technology platform".

McIntosh Group is the parent company of McIntosh and Sonus Faber. It also distributes products for Pro-ject and Rotel, supplies high-end in-car audio solutions to the likes of Jeep and Maserati and also owns high-end distributors Sumiko and Fine Sounds UK, and Fine Sounds Benelux.

Will Highlander's investment prove a good fit? It certainly sounds promising, given the way that Highlander praises McIntosh's "dedication to quality performance, sophisticated technology, refined design, and artisan manufacturing".

"We believe there is a unique opportunity to acquire other consumer luxury technology brands and intend to stay active in the category,” noted Jeff L. Hull, Highlander's President and CEO.

Commenting on the news, Jeff Poggi and Charles Randall, co-CEOs of the McIntosh Group said: "We are thrilled to continue to pursue our growth trajectory alongside the Highlander team. Across all brands and product categories we continue to see remarkable results and an excess of opportunity; we believe Highlander’s financial approach and operational expertise can help seize these prospects."

So, it all sounds very positive... for now, at least.

In other, slightly-less-seismic McIntosh news, the company has unveiled a brilliantly retro AM/FM tuner complete with famous power meters.

MORE:

McIntosh unveils flagship CD player/DAC

Jeep Grand Cherokee L serves up 19-speaker McIntosh sound system

Check the best hi-fi and audio deals: amplifiers, CD players and speakers