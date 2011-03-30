Logitech is offering a free Squeezebox Radio Accessory Pack, worth £45, with every Squeezebox Radio purchase.

The limited time offer gives you a rechargeable battery pack, with up to six hours of power, and an infrared remote control.

Logitech's Squeezebox Radio is an all-in-one internet radio complete with streaming functionality and access to Spotify, Last.fm and Napster.

You can also access Facebook and Flickr, and there's a line-in connection for playing music from an iPod.

Head over to the Logitech website for more information.

