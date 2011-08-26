Berlin-based TV manufacturer Loewe has added 3D capability to TVs in its Art and Connect ranges, using active shutter glasses technology and including features such as 2D-to-3D conversion and recording and streaming of content in models equipped with the company's DR+ hard disk solution.

Two models in the Art range – the 40in and 46in sizes, plus the 40in Connect TV, gain 3D capability, with the infrared synchronisation transmitter for the active shutter glasses built into the 'Loewe Eye' beneath the screen.

The Art TVs are available in a range of finishes – black, chrome or mocha –, while the Connect TV uses the company's MediaNet portal to provide internet connectivity.

In addition both models can be integrated with the company's DR+ streaming solution, which enables content recorded on the hard disk available as an option to be streamed from one set to another. So you can walk from one room to another, and transfer your viewing seamlessly between TVs in the two rooms.

Prices for all the new 3D sets are yet to be confirmed, but the Connect 40 3D set will sell from £2495, depending on configuration.

