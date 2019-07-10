Libratone TRACK Air+ true wireless buds to launch on Prime Day

Libratone has expanded its range of TRACK headphones with its first pair of true wireless buds.

The TRACK Air+ (£179) sport adaptive active noise cancellation, a 24-hour battery life and a sweatproof design in the hope to challenge the class-leading likes of the Apple AirPods (£159), Sony WF-1000XM3 (£220) and Cambridge Audio Melomania 1 (£120).

Available in both black and white, the TRACK Air+ true wireless earbuds go on sale exclusively at Amazon from 15th July, coinciding with the first day of Amazon Prime Day deals. They could, therefore, launch at a discounted price to better rival the invariably plentiful cheap headphone deals on Prime Day. The first 400 customers will receive a free Libratone Coil charging plate (£34 RRP, pictured), too.

Libratone claims the buds are some of the lightest and most compact on the market – they each weigh 5.6g – and with that, and their sweat-proof (to IPX4) design, in mind, we can expect them to be decent gym companions.

The Track Air+ feature noise cancellation that can automatically adapt to your surroundings or be adjusted manually. And a six-hour battery life that can be juiced up three times with the supplied charging carry case gives them a 24-hour battery life that’s par for the course these days.

The buds automatically pause music when they detect being taken out of your ears, too, while touch controls allow quick playback and hands-free call making.

We can only hope their sound performance doesn't let down what seems to be a promising pair of true wireless buds. With plenty of well-reviewed wireless speakers and a four-star TRACK+ headphones review under its belt, our expectations are high.

MORE: Best wireless earbuds 2019: budget and premium