LG's CES 2016 press conference hit hard on the company's new high-end Signature range of products and its 4K OLED TV range, but was otherwise low on new AV products.

Other than TVs (and fridges), we were left with a new K Series of smartphones - a mid-tier series aimed at a younger audience.

The K10 has a 5.3in HD screen, up to 2G RAM, a 2300 mAh battery and Android 5.1 Lollipop OS. There are 13MP and 8MP cameras on the 4G LTE model.

It's joined by the K7, which has a 5in screen alongside a slightly lower spec all round. So far, so midrange.

Some of LG's camera tech features are on the new phones, including Gesture Shot and 'Flash for Selfie'.

The phones, with their glossy 'pebble design', are due to be "affordably priced", claims LG.

