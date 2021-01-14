LG CineBeam HU810P 4K laser projector is smart and ready for sale

The LG CineBeam HU810P 4K laser projector has hit the shelves in the States for a par-for-course $2999 and should be making its way worldwide shortly, according to usual form.

It's a DLP projector, powered by LG's three-colour 'Dual Laser' system which uses an XPR pixel shifting technology to create a 4K HDR image, at 2700 lumens, with a light source lifespan of up to 20,000 hours of use.

At the front end is a 1.6x zoom lens which can focus an image of between 40-300in at a minimum distance of 1.1m. The lens shift feature adds a good degree of flexibility to the installation too, offering up to 60 per cent movement on the vertical in either direction and 24 per cent horizontally.

Its relatively high brightness means that you should be able to get a decent picture in rooms with ambient lighting and there is an excellent suite of connectivity for wireless sources, masterminded by the LG webOS 5.0 TV operating system. It brings built-in access to the likes of Disney+, Prime Video and Netflix. Any service you can't find can be mirrored from an iOS device given that the LG CineBeam HU810P is also Apple AirPlay 2-enabled.

There are also three HDMI 2.1 inputs (including ALLM and eARC) as well as two USB 2.0 sockets and Bluetooth to stream sound to headphones or external speakers.

There's plenty of picture processing on board too with LG's Trumotion image smoothing as well as a big focus on contrast tech assisted by the automatic iris on the lens. It can adjust to let more or less light out to match the brightness of your environment and works in tandem with an Adaptive Contrast system which analyses the source material frame-by-frame to work at an optimum black level at all times.

Dynamic Tone Mapping is also there to help with colour as well as contrast. But, if those processing modes aren't working for you, then there's always the option to go manual with the aid of LG's built-in calibration software.

(Image credit: LG)

There has been no official announcement about UK, Europe or Australian pricing but, given that this device was first announced at IFA 2020, it seems destined to be travelling beyond America. Expect to pay somewhere in the region of £2500 (AU$4400).

LG has been making very credible inroads into the 4K home projector space in the last few years and we look forward to seeing how this one performs.

