The two family-friendly tablets are the TAB3 7 and TAB3 8 (pictured), which both come with multi-user and child-friendly modes. Both run on 1GHz quad-core processors, have 5MP and 2MP rear and front-facing cameras and 4G LTE. Both also feature Dolby Atmos decoding, which Lenovo says delivers sound “that flows above and around the user” either with the headphones or built-in speaker. These models will be available from June 2016 for €119 and €149 respectively.

The TAB3 10 is designed for business use and comes preinstalled with Android for Work. It also has access to Google Play for Work apps and has various privacy management software installed too. It runs on a 1.3GHz quad-core processor, has a claimed 12-hour battery life and also features Dolby Atmos. The TAB3 10 will be available from July 2016, with pricing information yet to be announced.

Lenovo launched two smartphones and a tablet with Dolby Atmos at MWC 2015 and now has a total of 10 products in its repertoire with the audio technology.

