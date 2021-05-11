Leak shows new Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds from all angles

Sony's WF1000-XM4 are possibly the most eagerly awaited wireless earbuds of the year, and now we've got a good look at their new design. Leaked photos posted by The Walkman Blog show the new earbuds and charging case from multiple angles, giving us plenty to dig into – as well as a possible release date.

The buds pictured are only prototypes, which explains their slightly shabby look, but they give a good idea of the final design. Which, as you can see, is quite different to the WF-1000XM3.

They look smaller than their predecessors with a much rounder design. That's a new look for Sony's XM range, but it is reminiscent of countless other true wireless earbuds, like the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2, Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro and Panasonic RZ-S500W, to name but three.

The Sony logo now sits on the edge, whereas the XM3 had it on the side.

Obviously, a new design means a new charging case and it's thought the new version will also support wireless charging. Its charging output has also supposedly increased, so it should charge them quicker when plugged in.

What is consistent with the XM3 is the black and copper/rose gold colour scheme.

The Walkman Blog got its info from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which approves consumer gadgets before they go on sale. The FCC's confidentiality request expires on 9th June, so we could be looking at a launch date shortly before then, most likely sometime in early June. Exciting.

The WF-1000XM3 are still the best true wireless earbuds available, with an unparalleled mix of superb sound quality, brilliant noise cancelling and all-day comfort. About all they lacked was wireless charging and water/sweat resistance. It looks like Sony has rectified the former, but will it fix the latter too? We'll hopefully find out in a month or so.

