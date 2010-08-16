The 2700-lumen BX277 and 3200-lumen BX327 (selling for just over £700) are principally aimed at business use, and are designed to be used with LCD active shutter glasses, a pair of which are bundled with the projectors.

The new models, which appear to have built-in Blu-ray players, can be used connected to a PC, and can also take content direct from a USB memory device. The 3D technology is built on a single IC, and can upconvert standard 2D content to 3D.

The company also claims to have greatly extended lamp life to 5000 hours, and says the new projectors are suitable for images of up to 100in, with the high brightness BX327 being particularly suited for use in brighter office lighting.

The new projectors also have built-in speakers for presentation use.

No information is yet available regarding wider availability of these models.



