Klipsch has signed a year-long deal to sponsor the Peppermint Candy swing show on radio station Jazz FM. Starting tonight, online promotions will enable listeners to win Klipsch products on the show, which is on air on Thursdays from 6-7pm.

Presented by the Broken Hearts (aka DJs Nisha and Amber, above), Peppermint Candy with Klipsch guides listeners through the history of swing, from Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday and Duke Ellington through to contemporary exponents such as Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and The Correspondents.

As well as playing music, the two bring news of gigs and festivals, and look at modern trends in games, dance, food and fashion influenced by swing.

Jazz FM can be heard on national DAB, Sky channel 0202, Freesat 729 or online at jazzfm.com, as well as via Jazz FM apps for iOS and Android devices, and some BlackBerry and Nokia handsets.

