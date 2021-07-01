Klipsch's new Dolby Atmos soundbars boast built-in streaming

Klipsch has launched two Dolby Atmos soundbars. The Klipsch Cinema 1200 and Cinema 800 promise a "major upgrade to TV sound", streaming smarts and real wood cabinets.

Both models feature 'horn-loaded' technology drawn from the company's acclaimed Reference speakers, and they come with subwoofers for added bass oomph. There's also next-gen HDMI eARC and 8K passthrough with support for Dolby Vision HDR.

The flagship Cinema 1200 serves up 120 watts and functions as a Dolby Atmos 5.14 system out of the box thanks to upward-firing Atmos speakers, a 12-inch wireless subwoofer and a pair of wireless surround modules.

The 54-inch Cinema 1200 is available from August for £1449 / AU$2599 (around $2000).

(Image credit: Klipsch)

On a tighter budget? The smaller (48-inch) Cinema 800 could be just the ticket. It dishes up 3.1 sound (it decodes 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos) and comes with a 10-inch wireless subwoofer. A more convincing surround sound experience can be achieved through adding the Klipsch Surround 3 wireless surround speakers (£265 extra).

The Cinema 800 goes on sale in August for £899 / AU$1399 (around $1250).

As for streaming smarts, both models are compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant and Spotify Connect, while Bluetooth is also on the menu for offline music streaming.

How will they rank alongside the best Dolby Atmos soundbars we've tested? We hope to find out in the near future.

MORE:

Our pick of the Best budget soundbars and soundbases

Listen up: today's best soundbar deals

Prefer to listen on the go? The best wireless headphones