JVC's new 'entry-level' projector features HDMI 2.1 and HDR10+ support

Just a couple of months on from the launch of its first ever OLED TVs, JVC has unveiled a high-end 4K projector at an 'affordable' price.

The company describes the new DLA-NP5 as the "entry-level" addition to its top-tier D-ILA video projector line. The device eschews laser light in favour of a traditional bulb and tops out at 4K resolution, rather than 8K.

Nonetheless, the DLA-NP5 – or DLA-RS110, as it's called in the USA – appears to have some serious firepower. Firstly, it's 4K/120Hz and HDMI 2.1 compatible, so it should be a good option for those who desire native 4K gaming at up to 4096 x 2160 pixels. Secondly, it's capable of displaying HDR10+ content, so it should deliver better tonal gradations.

The raw specs sound pretty impressive, too. The bulb outputs 1900 lumens, while contrast ratio is said to be a healthy 400,000:1. While some of JVC's 8K laser projectors can output upwards of 2000 lumens, they're also a lot more costly.

The DLA-NP5 will be available from March, priced at £7500 / $7000 (around AU$9800). When you consider that the firm's five-star JVC DLA-NZ9 8K laser projector costs £25400 / $24999 / AU$38999, it's easy to see why the DLA-NP5/DLA-RS110 could cause a stir.

After something a bit (well, a lot) cheaper? Viewsonic has launched two new smart LED projectors and Anker announced the portable Nebula Cosmos Laser 4K projector.

