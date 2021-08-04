JLab Go Pop Air wireless earbuds boast 32-hour battery life for just $20

What can you buy with $20? A pizza or movie ticket, sure – but how about a pair of wireless earbuds with a 32-hour battery life, water-resistant design and touch controls?

Despite their rock-bottom price, JLab's $20 Go Pop Air wireless buds really do (claim to) 'go'. Each bud is said to deliver 8 hours playback, plus a further 24 hours – three full charges – from the USB charging case.

On paper, that's more life than you'll get out of many pricier true wireless earbuds. The Apple AirPods (2019), for instance, provide up to 5 hours of battery life (24 hours in total) and cost around six times as much as the Go Pop Air.

This isn't JLab's first rodeo, though. A couple of years ago we reported on the sportier JLab Epic Air Sport true wireless earbuds, which claimed a whopping 70-hour battery life – 10 hours from the buds, 60 from the case.

The new Go Pop Air might not last that long, but at twenty bucks they seem like a decent on-paper proposition for those on a tight budget.

Further features include Bluetooth 5.1, IPX4 water-resistance and three built-in EQ modes (Signature, Balanced and Bass Boost).

Of course, the low price raises some big questions around audio quality. Still, there's no doubt the JLab Go Pop Air have our attention. They're available to pre-order now in five colours (Black, Lilac, Rose, Slate and Teal) from JLab.com.

