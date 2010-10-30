That, and streamlining of materials costs and other expenses, allowed the company to increase its operating profit for the three months to Y 85.2bn (£660m), up 73% on the same period last year.



The six-month figures, covering the first half of the current financial year, show a 31% increase on last year, at Y 4,367.9bn, or almost £35bn, and again overseas sales showed the greatest increase, almost equalling domestic consumption.

And profitability was even more impressive: operating profit was almost six times that for the same period last year, at Y 169bn (£1.31bn).



And what Panasonic calls its Digital AVC Networks division proved a major part of this improvement: despite sallying sales of mobile phones and digital cameras, products such as flatscreen TVs and Blu-ray recorders sold well, boosting operating profit for this division by 381% to Y 61.3bn (£475m).



Over at Sony, second-quarter sales were up 4% overall year on year, at Y 1.73tn (£13.4bn), and net profit rose to Y 31.1bn (£241m), compared to a Y 26.3bn (£240m) loss in the same period last year.



And again surging sales of LCDs played a major part: the division handling TVs, digital cameras and similar devices saw its profits rise 160%, to Y 16.9bn (£131m).



Sharp, meanwhile, has returned to profitability, making a net profit of Y 14.3bn (£110m) for the six months to September, against a loss of Y 17.72bn (£137m) for the same period last year.