iPad deal: save over $30 on the brand new iPad 9 (2021) at Amazon

The brand new iPad 9 (2021) was announced by Apple on the 14th September and hit stores on the 24th September. So, it really shouldn't be on sale yet... but it is! Amazon has just slashed $30 off the 64GB Wi-Fi model, which drops from $329 to $299.

Apple's latest entry-level iPad offers a host of improvements including a faster A13 Bionic chip, 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone and a new powerful ultra-wide front camera.

There's also $30 off the 256GB Wi-Fi model, which drops from $479 to $449. Place your orders now for delivery in 1-4 weeks...

We've yet to review the brand new iPad 9 but it certainly looks to be a tempting package. Firstly, you get the new A13 Bionic chip, which runs "up to 20 per cent faster" than the previous model. That should make games more immersive and apps more responsive.

Secondly, this 10.2-inch tablet packs a True Tone display, which should make for a more comfortable viewing experience. Thirdly, there's a new ultra-wide front camera with Centre Stage, which automatically keeps you in shot if you wander around the kitchen during a video call.

Design-wise, the new 2021 iPad looks almost identical to the old one, but that's no bad thing. We liked the solid-looking bezel, durable aluminium build and physical Touch ID home button of the 2020 model.

Apple claims the iPad 2021's battery lasts ten hours, so you won't need to stay too close to the grid. It all sounds extremely promising, especially when you consider that the previous generation iPad (2020) scored five stars under review.

Apple's most affordable iPad now comes with 64GB of storage, up from 32GB on last year's model – yet another reason to consider the latest iPad. Especially now that the 64GB version can yours for only $299 at Amazon.

