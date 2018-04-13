While we patiently wait for the fruits of IKEA and Sonos’ product collaboration next year, the furniture retail giant has launched two wireless Bluetooth speakers in the UK and US: the Eneby 20 and Eneby 30.

The Eneby 20 boasts 20 watts of power and is priced £45, with its name reflecting its compact 20cm x 20cm dimensions. A £15 optional rechargeable battery can also make it portable, with 8 to 10 hours of music playback on the go available from a single charge.

And while it comes mostly assembled, there’s still reason for an instruction manual. As is IKEA’s DIY way, an Allen key is provided in the Eneby 20’s box so owners can attach its carry handle themselves.

The larger Eneby 30, meanwhile, measures – you guessed it – 30cm x 30cm, has 42 watts of power and costs £80. Without the battery option it can only be used via the mains, of course, and is designed to fit IKEA’s Kallax shelving unit.

Both speakers feature a 3.5mm input as an alternative to Bluetooth. A £15 dedicated stand for the two speakers can be purchased separately, too.

IKEA hasn’t veered away from its trademark minimalist design either. The Enebys are both rectangular, with a single volume and power dial on their black or grey fabric fronts. The mesh cover can, though, be removed for those who prefer the more industrial look of exposed drivers.

