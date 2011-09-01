There'll be plenty of new smartphones on show here at IFA, and one of the first out of the bag is Sony Ericsson's Xperia Arc S.

The extra letter brings with it numerous new features, including a 1.4GHz processor and an Exmor R sensor with a 2D-to-3D conversion panorama mode.

It's just 8.7mm thick, has an 8.1 megapixel camera and comes bundled with Android 2.3.4 (Gingerbread) out of the box, as well as Sony's music and movie services.

No exact release date or pricing info as yet – though a global release is pencilled in for some time in October.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook