IDAPT has unveiled the world’s first speaker dock systems, the S1 and S2, that will support Apple and Android docking, plus wireless music streaming.

Retro designed and available in black, white and yellow, the S1 and S2 offer a multi-charging solution that works with virtually all electronic devices.

The speakers have either one or two docking options (depending on the model) that allow devices to be charged at the same time whether it’s an iPhone 5 or a Samsung Galaxy S3 connected to the speaker, reducing the need for cables.

Tablets can be orientated to be charged in either a portrait or landscape position.

What's the catch? IDAPT is looking to raise funds through Kickstarter to complete the project: so at the moment it's a work in progress.

Kickstarter is a crowd-sourcing funding project, that gives various incentives for people to donate.

At this current moment the fund is at $2,566, with 23 days to go to meet its $70,000 goal.

Head to the IDAPT Kickstarter page for more details on the project and the S1 and S2 speakers.

