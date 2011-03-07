It's a one-box version of the PS1.2 and is said to offer similar performance at a more affordable price.

The Icon PS2 is designed for use with moving magnet (MM) cartridges, but can be partnered with the new Icon Audio MC Transformer for use with low output moving coil (MC) cartridges.

All-triode valves (1 x ECC81 and 2 x ECC83) are used, along with Teflon-insulated, silver-plated wiring and gold-plated input and output terminals.

Every unit comes with a 12 month warranty.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook