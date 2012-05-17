Update 17.05.12

This Saturday, May 19th, Unilet Sound and Vision is offering 20% off all REL subwoofers for one day only.

The entire REL range will be available during the Sinful Saturday sale: from the T5 at £340, reduced from £435, to the range-topping Studio III down from £6000 to £4799.

The one-day sale starts at 9am and ends at 6pm. Meanwhile, the Blue Murder Sale (see below) continues until June 9th.

Published 26.04.12

Mark the date in your diary: the legendary Unilet Sound & Vision Blue Murder sale starts on April 28th and will run to June 9th at the firm's New Malden premises.

In support of the Olympics and Diamond Jubilee, the 2012 sale will sport a British theme, supporting the best in British hi-fi and home cinema kit.

Hundreds of products will be reduced in price and must be sold. Some are new, some ex-display and some refurbished. Deals on offer will include:

• Panasonic TX-P42GT20 plasma TV £99 (yes, really, but there's only one)

• Panasonic TX-P50GT30 plasma TV £499

• Arcam BDP100 blu-ray player (black) £499 (was £1050)

• Arcam AVR400 home cinema receiver (silver) £1099 (was £1099).

• Arcam rCube £249 (was £350)

• Roksan Radius 5 turntable + Ortofon 2M Red cartridge £599 (was £1499)

• Refurbished B&W P5 headphones £149 (usually £250)

• KEF Reference 203/2 speakers in gloss cherry £2499 (were £6000)

• Refurbished B&W Zeppelin Mini iPod dock £189 (was £299)

• Marantz PM6003 hi-fi amp £99

• Marantz CD 6003 CD player £99

So whether you're after a new micro hi-fi system, speakers, headphones, multichannel amp, media streamer or flatscreen TV, make sure you register on the Unilet website to get a sneak preview of the best bargains.

General manager Vernon Hamblin says: "It's time to clear the credit cards, cancel the holiday, make a space on the rack and grab yourself a bargain."

Unilet is based at 35 High Street, New Malden, KT3 4BY.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook