Save big on Hisense Android and Roku 4K TVs at Best Buy (while you can)

By

50in, 55in and 65in 4K HDR TV bargains thanks to Best Buy's 4K TV deals

Grab huge savings on Hisense budget 4K TVs at Best Buy right now
(Image credit: Hisense)

We'll cut to the chase here – stocks are obviously limited. But, right now over at Best Buy, you can save up to $100 on Hisense 4K HDR TVs that, quite simply, were pretty wallet-friendly to begin with. 

We are throwing a few big-screen models into the spotlight, which all have 4K resolutions, HDR support, and either built-in Android or Roku smart streaming platforms. And all are under $600.

If you're on the market for a new budget 4K TV, we wouldn't wait long on these...

Hisense 50R7E 50in 4K TV with Roku $280 $250 at Best Buy
For $250, this Roku TV gives you access to the likes of Netflix, YouTube and Hulu Plus, as well as over 4,000 other streaming channels. It certainly sounds like a great deal, and the 4.6/5 rating at Best Buy goes some way towards backing that up.
Or, spend $30 more for the 55in version.View Deal

Hisense 55H8F 55in 4K TV with Android $500 $400 at Best Buy
With premium ULED panel technology, Dolby Vision HDR support, and Android's smart platform with Google Assistant voice control, this is a step up over the above model in terms of specs and size. Again, another well-rated TV with a hugely attractive discount.
Or, the 50in version is now just $330.View Deal

Hisense 65H8F 65in 4K TV with Android $700 $600 at Best Buy
The same TV as above but with an extra 10 inches of screen real estate. You pay for the privilege, but $600 is still mega-affordable for a TV this size with its fair share of premium specs.View Deal

