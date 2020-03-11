Save big on Hisense Android and Roku 4K TVs at Best Buy (while you can)

We'll cut to the chase here – stocks are obviously limited. But, right now over at Best Buy, you can save up to $100 on Hisense 4K HDR TVs that, quite simply, were pretty wallet-friendly to begin with.
We are throwing a few big-screen models into the spotlight, which all have 4K resolutions, HDR support, and either built-in Android or Roku smart streaming platforms. And all are under $600.
If you're on the market for a new budget 4K TV, we wouldn't wait long on these...
Hisense 50R7E 50in 4K TV with Roku
$280 $250 at Best Buy
For $250, this Roku TV gives you access to the likes of Netflix, YouTube and Hulu Plus, as well as over 4,000 other streaming channels. It certainly sounds like a great deal, and the 4.6/5 rating at Best Buy goes some way towards backing that up.
Or, spend $30 more for the 55in version.View Deal
Hisense 55H8F 55in 4K TV with Android
$500 $400 at Best Buy
With premium ULED panel technology, Dolby Vision HDR support, and Android's smart platform with Google Assistant voice control, this is a step up over the above model in terms of specs and size. Again, another well-rated TV with a hugely attractive discount.
Or, the 50in version is now just $330.View Deal
Hisense 65H8F 65in 4K TV with Android
$700 $600 at Best Buy
The same TV as above but with an extra 10 inches of screen real estate. You pay for the privilege, but $600 is still mega-affordable for a TV this size with its fair share of premium specs.View Deal
