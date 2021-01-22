Go big with these big-screen 4K TV deals ahead of the Super Bowl

Super Bowl 55 takes place on Sunday 7th February, so what better time to get yourself a new TV? Hisense has some awesome 4K TV deals on some big-screen sets, with offers of up to $600 off!

The jewel in the crown is the Hisense 75H8G. This 75-inch 4K TV features Quantum ULED screen technology, plus all the smart skills you would expect, and a handy four HDMI sockets. Useful for plugging in a range of sources while you're waiting for the game to start. It now has $600 off at Walmart.

Hisense 75H8G $1899 $1299 at Walmart

75 inches should be big enough for any setup, and with $600 off the usual price, can you afford not to buy this set? Probably yes, admittedly. But still, think how awesome the action will look 75 inches big.View Deal

If you want the same size set for considerably less, check out the H6510G at Best Buy. It features less advanced screen tech, so the picture won't be quite as mind-blowing, but at less than $750, this is an absolute steal of a 65-inch 4K TV deal.

Hisense H6510G $999 $749 at Best Buy

A 75-inch smart Android TV for less than $750? That's quite a 4K TV deal. And it's made even sweeter by support for three types of HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG).View Deal

Want to go bigger? Best Buy also has a deal on an 85-inch Hisense TV – the H65 Series is reduced from $1699 to $1399. Again, an amazing price for a big-screen TV.

But you don't have to go big to make a big saving. Walmart has knocked $280 off the price of the Hisense 58-inch H65 Series – it's down from $629 to $349. So whatever your need, there should be a discounted set to suit you.

MORE:

Super Bowl 2021 TV deals: best 4K and OLED TV sales

Check out the best OLED TV deals

Looking for a new set? Consult our list of best TVs first

Find out how to choose the right TV for you