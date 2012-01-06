Here's a good mix of old and new technology: a smartphone app for finding your nearest record shop.

Available free of charge for Android and iOS devices, The Vinyl District uses GPS and a database of independent music store locations to point you in the right direction.

The app started life in the US and contains information for shops in the US and Canada, but now also boasts 300 stores in the UK.

Plans to include shops in Belgium, Germany and Denmark are already in the pipeline.

There's integration with the likes of Facebook and Twitter, plus the chance to talk to other users and suggest record shops for inclusion.

Sounds good to us. It's live on the Android Market and iTunes Store now.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook