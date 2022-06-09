Apple's Lightning port will be banned in the EU from autumn 2024

A European law will make USB-C the standard charging port on all smartphones and tablets in 2024 – but the UK government is not "currently considering" implementing a similar law.

That will mean Apple devices sold in the UK could still use the company's proprietary Lightning port, whereas those sold in Europe will sport USB-C charging.

The law will come into effect in autumn 2024, the BBC (opens in new tab) reports. It is intended to make life simpler for consumers while also cutting down on waste. But critics – Apple among them – say it will stifle innovation.

Under current post-Brexit arrangements, Apple devices sold in Northern Ireland would have to use USB-C ports. That's because the terms of the Northern Ireland protocol in the Brexit agreement keep Northern Ireland inside the EU's single market for goods.

But a row is ongoing about how to reform the Northern Ireland protocol, so this situation could change.

The rule will apply to small electronic devices, including mobile phones, tablets, headphones and headsets, handheld videogame consoles and portable speakers. That means Apple's iPhones, iPads and AirPods will all be affected.

It will also apply to laptops, but laptop manufacturers will have 40 months after the law comes in to make the change.

Apple's laptops already use USB-C, as do some models of iPad. Apple is rumoured to be testing iPhones with a USB-C connection. We wouldn't be completely surprised if Apple went to USB-C across all its portable devices over the next couple of years.

The law will also let customers specify whether they want a new charging cable included with their new device. It is hoped this will cut down on duplicate cables, helping to save "up to €250m [£213m] a year on unnecessary charger purchases" and 11,000 tonnes of waste per year, according to the EU.

