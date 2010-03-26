Not content with FM, MW and SW tuners, you'll also find an LED flashlight, mobile phone charger and even a bottle opener included in the £50 package.

With a line input you can connect another portable device to the Scorpion as well, while the eye-catching design is splash-proof and built to last.

Last but not least, it has a rechargeable battery can be charged with good old-fashioned elbow grease using the 'hand crank dynamo'. If that's a bit like hard work, you can use the built-in solar panel or the mains power connection.

Due out in May, the Eton Scorpion will set you back £50.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter.