Eton's Scorpion is a solar-powered FM radio, flashlight, phone charger...

It's the jack-of-all-trades radio for the great outdoors, the Eton Scorpion will even open your bottles when you're sat round the fire

Not content with FM, MW and SW tuners, you'll also find an LED flashlight, mobile phone charger and even a bottle opener included in the £50 package.

With a line input you can connect another portable device to the Scorpion as well, while the eye-catching design is splash-proof and built to last.

Last but not least, it has a rechargeable battery can be charged with good old-fashioned elbow grease using the 'hand crank dynamo'. If that's a bit like hard work, you can use the built-in solar panel or the mains power connection.

Due out in May, the Eton Scorpion will set you back £50.

