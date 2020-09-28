Early Prime Day deal: Get four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $0.99

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is still a couple of weeks away, but the deals have started already. The retail giant is now offering four months of Amazon Music Unlimited for just $0.99.

Amazon is offering this deal for Prime subscribers, or three months for $0.99 for non-Prime members. The deal is available from now until 11:59pm on 14th October.

Amazon Music Unlimited $9.99/7.99 $0.99 for four months

Amazon Music Unlimited gives you access to 60 million tracks, thousands of playlists and stations, as well as offline playback and hands-free listening using Alexa. There are also no pesky adverts.View Deal

Don't have a Prime membership? You can sign up to Amazon's 30-day Prime free trial.

After the three months is up, Amazon Music Unlimited reverts to its typical monthly price of $7.99 for Prime members, or $9.99 for non-Prime members.

To be eligible, you can't hold a current subscription to Music Unlimited, or currently be enjoying a free trial. You also can't have had a free trial in the past.

It's basically a step up from the standard Amazon Music (which comes free with Prime and gives you 2 million tracks) but it's not as premium as Amazon Music HD, which gives you CD-quality music.

