Having recently partnered with Sky to develop the Sky Soundbox wireless speaker, Devialet is now taking the technologies of its renowned Phantom wireless speakers onto four wheels.

The car in question is the self-driving and electric Renault Symbioz Concept, which Renault describes as a “fusion of vehicle and living space”.

Inspired by the Phantom, Devialet’s sound system for the Renault Symbioz uses miniaturized sound modules in place of the in-door speakers and subwoofer of a traditional in-car audio system.

Twin 4in, long-stroke push-push bass drivers leverage Devialet’s HBI (Heart Bass Implosion) technology to deliver deep bass from a small space, “reducing the necessary acoustic volume by a factor of six in comparison to other systems”.

The Phantom's spherical full range speaker is built into the front of the module and also embraces Devialet’s amplification and SAM (Speaker Active Matching) sound processing.

Last but not least, 30cm-long patented waveguides with diffusion holes integrated into the vehicle’s pillars, dashboard and air-conditioning pipes turn the car’s passive parts into a network of virtual speakers. All this is done to help create a larger soundstage for the listener.

We've already seen the likes of Naim, Bowers & Wilkins, and B&O lend their expertise to the automotive world, so we're intrigued to see what Devialet can bring to the party.

