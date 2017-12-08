Planning to go to the Paris Opera? You might just walk away with a high-end wireless speaker at the end of your evening.

The Palais Garnier - home of Parisian opera and also the setting for The Phantom of the Opera novel and musical - now has a hi-fi shop. Devialet has opened an exclusive area in the Grand Vestibule, showcasing its high-end and cutting-edge amplifiers and wireless speakers.

But the main draw is this: 18 exclusive Gold Phantoms speakers displayed in a semi-circle, and capable of playing eight channels of music to anyone who walks into the area. Opened last Thursday, the area (well, shop) has very little acoustic treatment - but its stately architecture and the shiny, unusual-looking Phantom speakers certainly make an impression.

The partnership has resulted in a special edition version of the Gold Phantom. The co-branded Devialet Gold Phantom Opéra de Paris is identical to the original speaker - complete with 4500W of power - but has a gold-leaf design to mimic the gilded interiors of the opera's auditorium. It costs €200 more than the original Gold Phantom due to the gold finish (which was done by Ateliers Gohard, the specialist company who handles the restoration of the gold at the Palais Garnier).

This exclusive Opéra edition of the speaker can only be bought at the Palais Garnier location, although Devialet plans to hold limited numbers of the speaker in its flagship store next year.

The Gold Phantom Opéra de Paris will cost you €2790 - or you can simply pop by the opera for a special demo.

