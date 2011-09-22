Denon has announced its first network audio player, the DNP-720AE.

The streamer is Apple AirPlay enabled, DLNA 1.5-certified and can access music services such as Napster and Last.fm.

There's no integrated amplification so you'll need to connect the DNP-720AE to an amplifier via the analogue RCA or digital optical connections.

The Denon has a 24-bit/192kHz DAC, is capable of connecting to your network via a wireless or wired connection, and can be controlled using the Denon Remote app for iPhone and iPod Touch or the bundled remote.

Alongside the OLED display there are quick buttons for accessing favourite internet stations and a USB input for direct playback from a portable device.

File formats supported include WAV, AAC, WMA lossless, FLAC and FLAC 96/24.

Available in silver or black and set to go on sale later this month, it's yours for £430.

