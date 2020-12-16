Definitive Technology's Studio 3D Mini is a tiny Dolby Atmos soundbar

Definitive Technology has gone big on sound but small on size with the launch of the ultra-compact Studio 3D Mini soundbar. It offers Dolby Atmos and DTS:X 3D audio processing through 4.1 channels, all within the confines of a 26in (66cm) wide, 2in (5cm) high body. Help also comes in the shape of an external subwoofer.

It's aimed very much at those looking for quality sound but in a more convenient package with Def Tech claiming "theater-grade signal processing" and a huge, dynamic soundstage that it claims rivals soundbars twice its size.

The brushed aluminium bar has some of its six drivers positioned at either end as well as on the front, to help push the audio out wide. It can be wall-mounted but should also be able to sit at the feet of your TV without getting in the way.

Around the back is a single 4K HDMI-in and an HDMI-out with eARC which supports Dolby Vision and HDR10. There's also a USB port for hi-res music playback and both AUX and optical inputs.

Wireless streaming via AirPlay 2 is present, as is voice control from Amazon Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant to let you change the volume, skip tracks and start or stop music using verbal commands.

(Image credit: Sound United)

The Studio 3D Mini also happens to be the first Definitive Technology product to feature Denon's HEOS multi-room platform built-in. It allows users to stream millions of songs through a range of sources in conjunction with 70 AV products from Denon and Marantz.

If that sounds good to you, then there's not long to wait. The Definitive Technology Studio 3D Mini is available from January 2021 for $899; five-year warranty included.

