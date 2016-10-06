The embedded software will stream CD-quality music directly from the Tidal servers to the relevant Cyrus product.

Models that will get the upgrade include the Cyrus Stream X Signature, Stream Xa, Stream XP2, Stream XP2 QX, Stream X2, Streamline2 and Lyric.

Anyone buying those models from today will find the software pre-installed, while existing owners can take their streamer to their local Cyrus dealer for the free upgrade to be installed. Lyric owners can install the software themselves at home.

Having the Tidal software installed within the unit means everything can be controlled via the Cyrus Cadence App, available for iOS and Android.

Cyrus managing director Simon Freethy says: "To cater for growing consumer demand for streaming services, Tidal - with its emphasis on high-quality music streaming - was the obvious partner for Cyrus."

Any Cyrus owner who does not have a Tidal subscription qualifies for a free three-month trial of the service, which can be accessed through the Cadence App.

MORE: Read all our Cyrus streamer reviews