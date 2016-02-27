If you're coming down to the Bristol Show and need a pointer on what to check out, then Clarity Alliance's Best of Show winners list is a decent place to start (as well as our own recommendations, naturally).

As is now customary, Laurence Armstrong, Clarity Alliance chairman, announced the winners to a packed house in the Naim Audio demo room. And the winners are...

Best sounding hi-fi room: PMC

The PMC room is showing-off the BB5 SE loudspeakers, the Bryston BDP-2 digital player and the Bryston BDA-3 DAC. Vinyl is being played on the the Vertere RG-1 turntable.

The company is also demonstrating the Twenty series, while unveiling additions to its Fact speaker range, in the SS Great Britain 2 and 3 rooms.

Best sounding cinema room: Arcam

Arcam is demonstrating Atmos in the Empire 2 suite using the company's new AVR850 AV receiver.

Best presented room: Audioquest

Audioquest is offering you the chance to "experience the Beetle effect" in room 202, the latest addition to the company's range of USB DACs.

Most innovative room: Musical Fidelity

Musical Fidelity is showing-off its new Encore 225 all-in-one streaming system, alongside some of the company's electronics and B&W speakers. Hear for yourself at room 312.

Best open stand: Sennheiser

You can listen to a range of headphones on the Sennheiser stand, including the flagship HD 800S headphones and models from the Momentum and Urbanite range. And the Clarity Alliance judges voted it the best-looking area. And it's the Bristol 10B stand.

Honorary fellowship: Eric Kingdon

Last but far from least, Clarity Alliance gave special recognition to an industry stalwart, Eric Kingdon, now senior technical marketing manager at Sony. Kingdon is still going strong and heavily involved in Sony's latest audio products, as you can see for yourself: we caught-up with him to hear all about the new Sony PS-HX500 Bluetooth turntable...