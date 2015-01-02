Tizen is a "standardised open-source platform" designed to be easy for developers to produce apps and content, with CES 2015 set to provide our first look at the Samsung Tizen TVs.

Among the features of Samsung's new smart platform is a revamped Smart Hub that is displayed on one screen for easier navigation and quicker access to an extensive range of content.

MORE: CES 2015 preview – news and rumours

Samsung has also lauded "another important update" to the system; one that will make it simpler to sync other devices with your TV using Wi-Fi Direct and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE).

You'll be able to share content from a mobile to your set via a Wi-Fi Direct connection, while BLE will see the smart TV software automatically search for nearby Samsung mobile devices.

Not only will that mean you can share content from your smartphone to your TV, however. It'll also be possible to watch live TV on your mobile device – even if your set is switched off.

MORE: Samsung Z is the first Tizen smartphone

In addition to these features, Samsung hopes its new Tizen-powered smart platform will serve up an "integrated entertainment experience" that includes a number of content partnerships.

For example, Samsung Sports Live will let you watch live games while checking team and player stats on screen (territory dependent, no doubt) and PlayStation Now will also be made available through 2015 smart TVs.

MORE: Best TVs to buy in 2015