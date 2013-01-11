Our Stars of CES 2013 Awards have been revealed! The top ten audio and video products at this year's Consumer Electronics Show, chosen by What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision.

As the international media partners for the show, our team has been scouring the rooms of the Venetian Hotel in Las Vegas for the hottest audio products unveiled at CES 2013.

Our Stars of CES are the ten most exciting products that we've seen launched at this year's show.

Stars of CES 2012: our Top 10 picks from last year

We’ve been spoilt for choice once more, from high-end speakers to wireless products, monstrous amplifiers to compact DACs.

But there could only be 10 winners. In no particular order, here they are...

1. Parasound Halo CD1

First up, we’re recognising a product that seeks to wring even more performance from a long-running format, and looks great into the bargain – it’s the Parasound Halo CD1.

2. McIntosh MT5 Precision

Next we’ve an Award for a product that uses an even more venerable format. Possibly the most beautiful product in the whole of the Venetian this year, it’s the McIntosh MT5 Precision turntable.

3. Naim DAC-V1 & NAP 100

For striving to bring a taste of authentic hi-fi to desktop, computer-based audio, we want to congratulate Naim for its DAC-V1 & NAP-100 pre-amp/DAC and power-amp combination.

4. Krell Foundation

A product that promises the high-definition, 7.1-channel audio prowess to match its looks. If it’s state-of-the-art surround-sound processing you want, look no further than the Krell Foundation.

5. T+A MP3000HV

If it’s convenience without compromise you want, this next Award-winner has it all – a CD player, music streamer, tuner and DAC with the emphasis placed squarely on sound quality, it’s the T+A MP3000 HV.

6. Polk Audio

On the subject of convenience, our next Award-winner couldn’t be much straightforward. Stylish, affordable and utterly simple to use, it’s the Airplay and aptX Bluetooth Polk Woodbourne wireless speaker dock.

7. Cabasse Stream 3

If you want to combine a lifestyle statement with affordability and the promise of great sound, you need to see and hear this 2.1 streaming system. The Cabasse Stream 3.

8. Arcam AirDAC

Turn your system into an AirPlay-enabled streaming set-up, and enjoy superior digital-to-analogue processing at the same time, with the Arcam AirDAC.

9. Bang & Olufsen BeoLab 15/16

A product that combines performance, cachet and discreet installation. Two active speakers and an active speaker, all designed to be fixed to the wall or ceiling without compromising performance: it’s Bang & Olufsen’s Beolab 15/16

10. Chord Electronics DSX1000

Combining one-of-a-kind looks with the promise of high-end music-streaming performance – it’s the DSX1000 from Chord Electronics.

And that’s the ten. Something for everyone, we hope you agree, and plenty to get excited about for 2013 in the world of hi-fi and home cinema.

Congratulations to all our winners.

Don't forget there was plenty more to see at CES, not least in the form of the big-hitters of the TV industry announcing the very latest tech for 2013.

Take a look at some of the highlights of CES 2013 in our dedicated blog

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter.

Join us on Facebook.