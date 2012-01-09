The ML300 and larger ML500 have HDMI and SD card inputs, support for a wide range of video, audio and image files, plus a Microsoft Office viewer that supports the likes of Word and Excel.

Clearly aimed at business users as well as consumers who want somethings small and versatile, the projectors weight just 225g and 1.2kg respectively.

The smaller ML300 measures just 18x4.5x11cms but claims a 300 lumens brightness and 3000:1 contrast rating, and has a 1280x800 resolution.

The ML500 boosts the brightness and contrast, has a large chassis, but keeps the same resolution and selection of inputs.

Both have a 2GB internal memory as well as an SD card slot for accessing more content.

The Optoma ML300 and ML500 are due to sell for $499 and $699 respectively in the US.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter.Join us on Facebook.