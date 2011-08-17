Bryston has issued a software update for its BDP-1 digital music player, bringing a variety of benefits.

It now gives users access to 16 streamed internet radio stations, compatibility with Mac- (HFS+) and NTFS-formatted USB drives and a new USB Mount Utility, which provides faster file load times.

There's also a new Scratch Drive utility which frees up CPU resources as users' digital libraries grow.

Additonal revisions include an improved control interface, with single-finger scrolling on the Bryston Max app and a new Mini-2 app, designed specifically for use with Apple iOS4 devices.

The new software is available now from PMC. Users should contact the company by emailing service@promonitor.co.uk with the serial number of their player, and the software will be sent to them.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook